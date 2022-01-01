Ceramic Delft and Faience
Material: Ceramic
Earthenware Rabbit on Turtle, Attributed to Emile Galle, French, 19th Century
By Emile Gallé
Located in Marcq-en-Barœul, Hauts-de-France
This earthenware is showing a rabbit on a turtle. This is a French work, attributed to famous designer and maker Emile Galle. Circa end of 19th century.
Category
Late 19th Century French Louis XVI Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic, Faience, Pottery, Earthenware
Set of 6 19th Century Majolica Asparagus Plates, Onnaing Faiencerie
By Onnaing
Located in Casteren, Noord-Brabant
Set of 6 majolica asparagus plates. Marked on the bottom, Faïencerie Onnaing. French origin, dated around 1880-1890. In good condition.
Category
1880s French Belle Époque Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Majolica
Blue and White Dutch Delft Charger Netherlands Circa 1780 Chinoiserie Design
By The Axe
Located in Katonah, NY
This blue and white Delft charger shows a lovely chinoiserie garden scene hand-painted in cobalt blue. In the center, we see a pine tree, a garden fence, and a large peony. The borde...
Category
Late 18th Century Dutch Chinoiserie Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
Delft Blue and White Dish with Bird on a Double Ring, 1700-1750
Located in ROSSUM, GE
Blue and white dish with bird on a double ring Delft or Western-Netherlands, 1700-1750 Blue and white dish with a wide-spreading flange, painted in the centre with a bird on a d...
Category
Early 18th Century Dutch Baroque Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic, Majolica
Antique Late 1800's Hand Painted Italian Plates / Bowls, Set of 4
Located in Ross, CA
Late 19th century Savona style Italian faience hand painted plates. All individual with different scenes in the center as well as the four images painted around the sides of each plate.
Category
Late 19th Century Italian Baroque Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic
Blue and White Chinoiserie Lobed Dish, Delft, 1680-1700
Located in ROSSUM, GE
Blue and white chinoiserie lobed dish. Delft, 1680-1700 Dimensions: diameter 35 cm / 13.77 in. The blue and white lobed dish is composed of nine wide lobes around a nine-fold c...
Category
Late 17th Century Dutch Baroque Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic, Faience
Blue and White Delft Charger Early 18th Century Netherlands Circa 1720
Located in Katonah, NY
We are pleased to offer this early 18th-century Dutch Delft charger painted in cobalt blue with a scene showing a lady seated in a garden. The border is decorated with linked concen...
Category
Mid-18th Century Dutch Chinoiserie Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
19th Century English Victorian Majolica Oyster Plate Signed Minton
By Minton
Located in Winter Park, FL
A late 19th century English Majolica Turquoise Oyster Plate with molded as five simulated oyster shells with five fishes separating each, with a central turquoise-glazed butter well,...
Category
Late 19th Century English Late Victorian Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Majolica
Pair of Italian Majolica Conch/Dolphin Vases
Located in Essex, MA
Each with bright colors with conch vases raised on dolphins and circular bases. Palm Beach Florida Estate.
Category
Mid-20th Century Italian Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Majolica
Pair of Blue and White Delft Vases
Located in Katonah, NY
This pair of Delft vases were made in the last quarter of the 19th century, circa 1880-1890. They show a masterful combination of color and form. The deep and medium blue coloring ...
Category
Late 19th Century Dutch Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
Free Shipping
English Majolica Jardinière
Located in Winter Park, FL
A large English Majolica glazed ceramic jardinière, or planter, oblong shape depicting a sleeping maiden in a field of wheat. Vividly colored glaze in green, brown, yellow ocher, and...
Category
19th Century French Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Majolica
Antique Faience Cabbage Form Soup Tureen Hand-Painted in Brussels Circa 1765
Located in Katonah, NY
This faience soup tureen was made in the Philippe Mombaers factory in Brussels circa 1765; the cabbage tureen, its cover, and stand are painted in green tones with yellow highlights....
Category
Mid-18th Century Belgian Rococo Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience
Mid-Century French Saint Clement Barbotine Faience Oyster Plates '6' and Dish
Located in Dallas, TX
These colorful antique plates and matching serving platter were created in France circa 1920, by the Saint Clement factory. The hand painted Majolica service features 6 round plates ...
Category
Mid-20th Century French Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience, Majolica
Large Delft Blue and White Charger with Landscape, Netherlands, circa 1660
Located in ROSSUM, GE
Large Blue and white charger with landscape The Netherlands, circa 1660 The charger has a wide, spreading flange and is painted in blue with a landscape in a double circle. The ...
Category
Mid-17th Century Dutch Baroque Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic, Majolica
French Faience Quimper Plate Fisherman Scene
Located in Winter Park, FL
A good 1950's French Quimper Faience plate depicting two fishermen, with soft color. In good condition with minor wear. 9.25" diameter 0.75" high Shipping and Handling $40.- #SMDC 5...
Category
Late 20th Century French French Provincial Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic
18th Century Colorful Dutch Delft Plate #2
Located in Bradenton, FL
18th Century Dutch delft polychromed plate. The plate is very vibrant with multi colors and decorated with foliage/ flowers and ornate boarders. There has been a chips at some stage ...
Category
18th Century Dutch Dutch Colonial Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
French Porcelain Cow Creamer Pitcher in the Rustic Style, circa Mid-20th C
Located in New York, NY
A French white ceramic porcelain cow creamer pitcher in the Rustic style, circa mid-20th century, France. A white porcelain cow creamer pitcher with tail as loop handle. Great as a s...
Category
Mid-20th Century French Rustic Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic, Porcelain
Vallauris French Treacle Glaze Terra Cotta Rustic Pottery Plates, S/4
By Vallauris
Located in Philadelphia, PA
A set of four pottery terra cotta dishes, Vallauris, France, circa 1930s- 1950s. A traditional rustic design in a rich Treacle glaze. Oven-proof. Perfect for adding some French P...
Category
Mid-20th Century French French Provincial Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Earthenware
Blue and White Dutch Delft Charger 18th Century Made, Circa 1770
Located in Katonah, NY
This hand-painted Dutch Delft charger features a delightful, topsy turvy chinoiserie scene with a fresh point of view. We see a wall of blue rockwork stretching to a blue sky. Around...
Category
Late 18th Century Dutch Chinoiserie Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
Chinoiserie Lobed Dish in Blue and Purple Delft, circa 1680
Located in ROSSUM, GE
Chinoiserie lobed dish in blue and purple. Delft, circa 1680 Dimensions: diameter 34,5 cm / 13.58 in. The lobed dish is composed of nine, wide lobes and is painted in the centre...
Category
Late 17th Century Dutch Baroque Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic, Faience
Antique Blue and White Delft Charger Hand-Painted in England circa 1765
Located in Katonah, NY
This lovely Delft charger was hand-painted in England in the mid-18th century, circa 1765. The center shows a naive garden scene with a willow tree, an oversized flower, and a large...
Category
Mid-18th Century English Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
Pair Dutch Delft Dishes Hand Painted 18th Century Celebrating the Dutch Republic
Located in Katonah, NY
This pair of Delft dishes was hand-painted in the Netherlands in the 18th century, circa 1780. We see a lion and the motto Nu Rust ik Veilig, "Now I Rest Safe." The lion is a symbol...
Category
Late 18th Century Dutch Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
Blue and White Delft Charger Made Netherlands Circa 1770
Located in Katonah, NY
This blue and white Dutch Delft charger was hand-painted circa 1770. The center of the charger is decorated with a large flower. Beyond the center, we see two circles of tulip buds...
Category
Late 18th Century Dutch Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
Antique Dutch Delft Faience Lidded Tureen with Platter
Located in Pearland, TX
A superb antique Dutch Delft faience lidded tureen with matching underplate charger, circa 1890. Maker's mark on reverse of platter. This rare 3 piece tureen set is in excellent anti...
Category
Late 19th Century Dutch Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience, Delft
Pair of Hand-Painted Dutch Delft Imari Plates 18th Century Circa 1780
Located in Katonah, NY
The lovely scene on this pair of Dutch pancake plates is hand-painted in bold Imari colors of cobalt blue and iron red, highlighted by forest green and bright yellow, which takes th...
Category
Late 18th Century Dutch Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
19th Century English Majolica Oyster Plate Signed Minton
By Minton
Located in Winter Park, FL
A good English Majolica plate, dated 1885 and marked Minton, with turquoise and cobalt blue oyster plate with a central well surrounded by small ochre flowers. Six small and one larg...
Category
Late 19th Century English Late Victorian Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Majolica
19th Century French Rouen Ceramic Plate
By Rouen
Located in Winter Park, FL
An early 19th century French glazed earthenware plate from Rouen, with a hand-painted country house in blue, grey and green. White craquelure ground and dark glazed back. Robust heav...
Category
Early 19th Century French Country Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic
Large Dutch Delft Garniture Five Piece Polychrome Made Circa 1880 Netherlands
Located in Katonah, NY
This charming Dutch Delft garniture comprises two beaker vases and three baluster-form jars with their covers. It is in excellent condition. We see a romantic countryside scene wit...
Category
Late 19th Century Dutch Romantic Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
Pair of Henriot Quimper Faience Fish Plates
Located in Port Jervis, NY
Beautiful pair of fish dinner plates by Henriot Quimper. Traditional Breton figures, male & female on either plate. In excellent vintage condition with almost no wear, no chips or cr...
Category
1980s French French Provincial Vintage Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience
Rare 17th Century French Provencale Water Bottle
Located in Doylestown, PA
A rare French Provencale region water vessel, late 17th century, in stoneware with green glaze. The vessel was designed to be held on a rope threaded through the gaps at the sides an...
Category
17th Century French French Provincial Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience, Stoneware
Pair Massive Delft Jars Hand Painted in Polychrome Decoration Netherlands C-1880
Located in Katonah, NY
Massive jars like these were luxury items made to be displayed in the most important showplace in the home. The jars have Dutch Delft polychrome decoration and a traditional octagona...
Category
Late 19th Century Dutch Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
1940's French Henriot Quimper Faience, Swan
Located in Winter Park, FL
A Henriot Quimper Faience Jardinière from the 1940's in good condition with one chip on the bottom ( see picture). Classical colors from the Brittany faiencerie. 8.5" long 7" high 4...
Category
Mid-20th Century European French Provincial Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic
Pair Blue and White Delft Mantle Jars Hand Painted Netherlands, Circa 1770
Located in Katonah, NY
This pair of Dutch Delft mantle jars shows a delightful rococo scene hand-painted on blue and white Delft. We see a pair of cows resting in a fenced area with a flock of birds in th...
Category
Late 18th Century Rococo Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
Dutch Delft Porceleyne Fles Jugs, 1899-1903
Located in Delft, NL
Dutch Delft Porceleyne Fles jugs, 1899-1903 Two Delft Porceleyne Fles jugs with in medallion painted scenes and floral decoration. The sailing boat is from the year U = 1899 and p...
Category
19th Century Dutch Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Earthenware
Delft, Blue and White Dragon Dish Mark AIK, Period J van der Kool '1722-1757'
Located in Verviers, BE
Blue and white dragon dish. Delft, 1722-1757 The Greek A pottery Mark: AIK, period J van der Kool (1722-1757) Dish with blue and white decoration of a dragon on a dense ground of...
Category
18th Century Dutch Baroque Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic, Faience
Midcentury Centerpiece Faience Serveware Plate Round Blue Italian Design 1960s
Located in Palermo, IT
Large circular-shaped centerpiece signed Ugo B. in hand-painted cream-colored faience and with drawings on the bottom and on the sides in the shade of aqua green. Made in Italy in th...
Category
Mid-20th Century Italian Mid-Century Modern Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience
French HB Quimper Platter Broderie Border
Located in Winter Park, FL
A platter from the Factory of HB Quimper with the broderie border with in the center a woman and a man sitting. A good quality ceramic in good condition with no chips, nor repairs, n...
Category
Early 19th Century European French Provincial Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic
English Delft Charger
Located in Greenwich, CT
Good quality 18th C English blue and white Delft charger depicting cottages on a river.
Category
1760s English Chinoiserie Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic
French Longwy Pocket Watch Stand
Located in Winter Park, FL
A French gilt metal pocket watch stand with Longwy faience dish to hold rings and jewelry. Beautiful cloisonné enamel floral design with vibrant colors. Watch is not included.
Category
20th Century French Art Deco Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Metal
Large Antique Dutch Delft Faience Floral Pitcher Jug Ewer
Located in Pearland, TX
A superb large antique 19th-Century Delft faience cobalt blue and white floral pitcher by Boch Freres Keramis, a well-known Belgian maker. Signed on the reverse. This gorgeous wine j...
Category
Late 19th Century Dutch Chinoiserie Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft, Faience
19th Century Wedgwood Majolica Dolphins Oyster Plate
Located in Winter Park, FL
A Wedgwood Majolica Turquoise oyster plate, naturalistically molded as five simulated oyster shells with five dolphins separating each, with a central yellow-glazed butter well, the ...
Category
1980s English Vintage Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic
Vintage French White Oyster Plates with Gold Trim
Located in New Orleans, LA
A lovely set of six vintage French Faience white oyster plates having an exquisite basket weave pattern and 24 caret gold trim around the rim and each well. There are six wells for o...
Category
Mid-20th Century French Mid-Century Modern Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience, Majolica
18th Century Delft Dutch Delftware Blue and White Cabinet Plate Collectors plate
Located in Wommelgem, VAN
18th Century Dutch delftware cabinet or collectors plate. Marked The gilt Flower Pot factory Hand crafted tin glazed earthenware pottery Fully handpainted in blue and white floral de...
Category
18th Century Dutch Neoclassical Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Earthenware, Delft
18th Century Dutch Delft Pottery Blue and White Neoclassical Antique Collectors
Located in Wommelgem, VAN
Antique Dutch Delft cabinet plate Material: Delft pottery, earthenware tin glazed Maker: The 3 Bells factory (1670- 1841), marked at the back Origin: The Netherlands, Delft 18th cent...
Category
18th Century Dutch Neoclassical Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft, Pottery, Earthenware
Set of 21 Blue and White Delft Plates Made 1770-1810
Located in Katonah, NY
A set of 21 blue and white Delft plates 8.75-9.25" diameter made Netherlands circa 1770-1810.
Category
Late 18th Century Dutch Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
Blue and White Delft Mantle Jar Netherlands circa 1780
Located in Katonah, NY
This charming blue and white Dutch Delft jar is decorated in shades of cobalt blue. Hand-painted in the late 18th century circa 1780, the jar mixes rococo and chinoiserie design ele...
Category
Late 18th Century Dutch Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft
Polychrome Chinoiserie Lobed Dish Delft, 1680-1690
Located in ROSSUM, GE
Polychrome chinoiserie lobed dish. Delft, 1680-1690 The lobed dish is composed of nine wide lobes around a nine-fold centre and is painted with a chinoiserie decor in purple, yello...
Category
17th Century Dutch Baroque Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic, Faience
Dutch Delft Oval Blue & White Architectural Plaque, Three Porcelain Ash-Barrel
Located in Downingtown, PA
Dutch Delft Oval Blue & White Plaque, Pieter Gerritsz Kam, (The Three Porcelain Ash-Barrels) factory), or his widow Maria van der Kloot, Circa 1700-1710 The large Dutch Delft blue a...
Category
Late 17th Century Dutch Queen Anne Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Delft, Faience
Terrine in Portuguese Faience from the 19th Century
Located in Lisboa, PT
Terrine in Portuguese faience from the 19th century. Polychrome decoration.
Category
19th Century Portuguese Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience
Pair of Faience Corner Brackets from Fabrica Das Devezas, Portugal 19th Century
Located in Lisboa, PT
Pair of faience corner brackets from Fabrica das Devezas. Portugal 19th century.
Category
19th Century Portuguese Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience
Plate in Portuguese faience from the 19th century
Located in Lisboa, PT
Plate in Portuguese faience from the 19th century. Polychrome representing fork, knife and cod. Border with floral motifs and foliage.
Category
19th Century Portuguese Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience
Terrine in Portuguese Faience from the 19th Century
Located in Lisboa, PT
Terrine in Portuguese faience from the 19th century.
Category
19th Century Portuguese Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience
German Cup with Handle, Early 17th Century Pot, Delft/German/Low Countries
Located in Brooklyn, NY
16th century German (Tudor) cup with handle (grey) Early 17th century pot (sangue de boeuf), delft/German territories/low countries Earthenware Measures: Height 3.5, diameter ...
Category
16th Century German Medieval Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Earthenware
Blue and White Delft Handled Chinoiserie Vase
Located in New York, NY
Blue and white Delft handled chinoiserie vase. Antique Dutch porcelain vase with rich blue flowers and chinoiserie fencing in a lustrous glaze; with scrolled handles at side on shape...
Category
Late 18th Century Dutch Chinoiserie Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic
17th Century Delft Blue & White Charger
Located in Dallas, TX
17th century delft blue & white charger is a timeless interpretation of the Japanese porcelains that were so popular in Europe, replicated by the master ceramicists in the Delft regi...
Category
Mid-17th Century Dutch Chinoiserie Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Ceramic
19th French Quimper Porquier Beau Plate
Located in Winter Park, FL
A good 19th century French Porquier Beau Quimper plate with a green border depicting a man with a your child sharpening a knife. good details and in no chips nor hairline. Signed on...
Category
Late 19th Century European French Provincial Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience
Royal Delft Dutch Delftware Baroque Portrait Plate Collectors Wall Plaque
Located in Wommelgem, VAN
Handpainted Dutch Delft (Delftware -earthenware) Large blue and white cabinet collectors plate - wall plaque Depicting a hand painted portrait of a little girl Material: Delft Ma...
Category
20th Century Dutch Renaissance Revival Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Earthenware, Delft, Pottery
19th Century French Porquier Beau Faience Plate
Located in Winter Park, FL
A good 19th century French Porquier Beau Quimper Plate with a dark green border depicting a courting scene. Good details and in no chips nor hairline. Signed on the back. Minor wear...
Category
Late 19th Century Antique Ceramic Delft and Faience
Materials
Faience